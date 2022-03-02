New opera celebrates one of Shanghai's favorite sons

A new Yueju Opera about Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) scientist and scholar Xu Guangqi will be performed in Shanghai.

Imaginechina

A new Yueju Opera about Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) scientist and scholar Xu Guangqi, known as the first Chinese to drive cultural exchanges between East and West, will be performed in Shanghai.

The original Yueju Opera "Hai Shang Guangqi," performed by the Shanghai Ruyi Yueju Opera Troupe, reviews Xu's achievements, a Shanghai native and namesake of the city's Xujiahui area.

Through several stories about Xu, such as "fight against the locust plague," "translate foreign books," "plant sweet potatoes to relieve famine" and "make an agricultural calendar," the opera aims to highlight his open, innovative mind and contributions to mankind, said Tong Lijun, head of the opera troupe.

The opera was developed under the guidance of the opera troupe, Xuhui Culture and Tourism Bureau, Xujiahui and Linyun subdistricts, and Fudan University's School of Philosophy.

It will be performed at Wanping Theater on April 24 and 25 to commemorate the 460th anniversary of Xu's birth and promote Haipai (Shanghai-style) and Jiangnan (regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) cultures, the Xuhui bureau said.

"Xu Guangqi is a famous Shanghainese and key intellectual property of the city. He is the epitome of Shanghai's urban spirit," said Luo Huaizhen, a renowned Chinese playwright and vice president of the China Theater Association.

Ti Gong

The name Xujiahui is rooted in Xu's donation of his land in the area to Jesuits in his will, after which they built a cathedral, library, convent and orphanage. After he was buried at what is now the intersection of Fahuabang and Zhaojiabang roads, his descendants visited his tomb to pay their respects, gradually settling down and prospering here.

On his way to Beijing in 1600, Xu met the famous Italian missionary Matteo Ricci, who taught Xu a variety of subjects, including mathematics, hydraulics, astronomy and geography, becoming a scientist and scholar in his own right.

Xu introduced many Western scientific works to China, his most influential being the translation of Euclid's "Elements."

Xu was also instrumental in the construction of Catholic churches in Shanghai, notably Xujiahui Cathedral. After returning to Shanghai, he wrote the renowned "Book of Agriculture."

Xu was held in such high regard that Emperor Chongzhen stopped holding court for three days to mourn him when he learned of his death on November 8, 1633.

Ti Gong

Until now, there hasn't been any influential work on film or stage to celebrate Xu's contribution, said Tong. The Shanghai native said she feels it is her duty to promote the story of an important ancestor of Shanghai people.

It was a challenging mission for the young opera troupe created in 2016.

The city's Yueju opera house and Xuhui authorities offered timely assistance. The playwright, director and main characters are all from the Shanghai Yueju Opera House. Tong, an apprentice of Yueju Opera master Jin Caifeng, plays Xu's old wife, and Fudan professors provided academic guidance.

"While Peking Opera mainly focuses on generals and ministers, Yueju Opera usually performs love stories," said Li Tiangang, a Fudan professor. "However, the new opera reflects the nation's development through Xu's life story, which is a rare and valuable trial."

After the theater performances, the opera will be promoted to local schools and communities to educate more people about Xu and traditional opera, said Tong.