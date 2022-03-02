Hongqiao opens hub to take off from century-old airport

The Hongqiao International Open Hub is bidding to become a key international transport hub that closely connects the Yangtze River Delta region with the entire world.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Boon Sing Ang from Malaysia shuttles between Shanghai and his home/workplace in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, at least twice a week for business.

Thanks to the convenient transport and preferential policies of the Yangtze River Delta demonstration zone, interprovincial life is easy for Ang, general manager of the Suzhou Walter Electronic .

Via high-speed rail or driving, it takes him about an hour to reach Hongqiao International Airport, where he catches business flights to other Chinese cities.

Last year, he became the first expat living outside Shanghai to receive a residence permit from the city for foreign talent, entitling him to preferential policies on health care, children's education, financial services and housing in Shanghai.

"Such convenient transportation and government policies would likely persuade more foreigners to work and live in the Yangtze River Delta region," Ang said.

About 76,600 workers shuttled between Shanghai and the neighboring Yangtze River Delta cities every day in 2021, 4,000 more than in 2020, mainly through the Hongqiao International Open Hub.

The international hub, covering 151 square kilometers, will become an international central business district, a new trading center platform and a comprehensive transport hub, according to China's State Council, or the Cabinet.

The Hongqiao area is striving to become a key international transport hub to closely connect the Yangtze River Delta region with the rest of the world.

Using Hongqiao airport as the core, multiple interprovincial railways and subways are being developed to make the region a comprehensive and convenient transport gateway.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Hongqiao airport opened in 1921 and has developed from a single landing strip into one of the world's busiest air hubs, with more than 100 million passengers every year and 4 million tons of cargo passing through.

The airport opened for flights between Shanghai and Beijing with an earthen airstrip. Flights between Shanghai and Nanjing in neighboring Jiangsu Province began in 1929. The airport first expanded in 1934.

In August 1937, two provoking Japanese scouts were shot dead near the airport, triggering the outbreak of the August 13 Songhu Battle between China and Japan. The airport was later occupied by Japanese invaders. It was converted into a civil aviation airport from a military airport in 1946. Air France opened the first regular international flight between China and a Western country in 1966.

The flight of then United States President Richard Nixon firsty landed at Hongqiao airport in 1972 for his ice-breaking diplomatic visit to China.

It currently has more than 2,000 express flights to myriad domestic destinations such as Beijing and Guangzhou. Air-rail services cover most cities in neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces. Rail passengers can reach the airport from nearly 400 domestic railway stations.

To make it more convenient for frequent travelers in neighboring cities, the airport authority has unveiled plans to build urban terminals in neighboring Suzhou and Jiaxing.

"The boundaries between Shanghai and other Yangtze River Delta cities are expected to become more blurred with the airport terminal and other intercity transport projects," the airport authority said.

The Suzhou Urban Terminal will be built in a core area on Tianmu Street along Jinji Lake. Air travelers will be able to buy tickets, check in luggage, get through a pre-luggage security check or rest in VIP lounges.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Multiple transport services, including buses and high-speed railway, will be available for travelers to reach Shanghai's two airports. They can also drive to Hongqiao airport after checking in at Suzhou terminal.

A fast pass lane will open at both airports for people who have checked in luggage at Suzhou terminal, which will be delivered directly to airplanes. Some digital apps will be developed for travelers to follow their transit itinerary.

Duty-free shopping, office and recreational facilities will also be developed at Suzhou terminal, the airport authority said.

Construction has also commenced on the new Jiaxing airport. Air travelers will be able to check in at a new terminal in Jiaxing and catch designated transport to Hongqiao airport.

With the new airport and quick connections to Hongqiao, Jiaxing is determined to become the "golden south wing" of the Hongqiao International Open Hub in close partnership with Shanghai, said Chen Lizhong, executive vice mayor of Jiaxing.

According to the blueprint, Jiaxing will become the southern extension of Hongqiao by 2025 and a key part of the Hongqiao Business District by 2035.

Meanwhile, a new round of renovations and digital upgrades are underway at Hongqiao International Airport.

The airport will become a benchmark for global smart airports by 2030 and has begun shifting its focus from physical expansions to digital and intelligent transformations along with Pudong International Airport, the airport authority said.

A "super brain" to support the airports' future planning and operation management will be developed this year – a smart command system designed to facilitate safe operations while improving efficiency and service.

By 2025, the airport aims to lead China's intelligent airport construction with the world's highest level of infrastructure as well as advanced digital operations, management and services.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Ti Gong

Most on-time airport

Furthermore, China's first taxiway system for aircraft that have just landed to detour around runways is now open at the airport, a pilot scheme that will be promoted nationwide to improve flights' on-time arrival rate.

The two U-shaped taxiways on the north and south sides of the two runways at the airport have shortened aircraft waiting times before takeoff and enhanced flying safety, the authority said.

About 70 percent of aircraft landing at the airport can now detour via the new taxiways without disrupting takeoffs.

According to statistics from aviation data provider Variflight, Hongqiao International Airport had one of the highest on-time arrival rates in the world in 2021, along with Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Beijing's Capital International.

To cater to the Hongqiao hub's development, the airport plans to introduce long-haul international flights out of the T1 terminal in the future.

The airport is studying plans on opening intercontinental routes to popular destinations such as New York, Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Paris and Singapore, said Yang Peng, deputy general manager of the Hongqiao International Airport Co.

Shanghai's international flights currently operate out of Pudong airport to cope with COVID-19 prevention measures against imported cases. Hongqiao airport handles a large majority of popular domestic flights, such as Shanghai-Beijing express flights.

During the construction of a new hangar for business jets in 2018, a memorial stone tablet was unearthed near the airport. It was erected to commemorate Huang Yuquan, a Chinese air force pilot who sacrificed his life during the Songhu Battle against the Japanese.

The airport has renovated the surrounding area, which includes a historical building built in 1924 by an executive of the Shanghai Municipal Council as his holiday resort on the city's outskirts, to mark the airport's centenary last year.

The complex will open to the public bearing the name "Hongqiao Origin" with exhibitions and various public activities to highlight its brilliant history and future, said Yang.