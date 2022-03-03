News / Metro

Annual tulip festival blooming across Jing'an

More than 1.5 million tulips will soon blanket downtown Jing'an District with the arrival of the annual tulip festival.
Ti Gong

Tulip blossoms at Jing'an Sculpture Park in 2021

Ti Gong

Tulip blossoms at Daning Park in 2021

More than 1.5 million tulips will soon blanket downtown Jing'an District with the arrival of the annual tulip festival.

From the middle of this month, people will be able to enjoy a sea of tulips in 10 parks including Daning Park and Jing'an Park; seven commercial zones including Jing'an Kerry Centre and HKRI Taikoo Hui; 22 flower belts including Nanjing Road W. and Suzhou Creek; as well as several public venues and neighborhoods including the historical Jing'an Villa.

Ti Gong

Tulip blossoms in downtown Jing'an in 2021

Ti Gong

Tulip blossoms at Joy City in Jing'an in 2021

In addition, the district has designed six routes for people to appreciate the best of the district while enjoying the spring blossoms. Here are two of them.

Route 1: Jing'an Temple, Jiuguang shopping mall, Jing'an Park, Changde Road flower belt, Jing'an Kerry Centre, a former residence of Chairman Mao Zedong and a tourism service spot on Anyi Road.

Route 2: HKRI Taikoo Hui, Zhangyuan Garden, Fengshengli, Jia Xiuli, Jing'an Villa, roadside flower belts along Yan'an Road E., Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Further information will be updated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
