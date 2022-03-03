News / Metro

CIIE legacy brings masterpieces of art to the public

Li Qian
  12:21 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
More than a dozen works by some of the world's most famous artists are on display – for free – after appearing at last year's China International Import Expo.
Shot by Li Qian. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.
Li Qian / SHINE

Yoshitomo Nara's "Big-headed Girl"

Li Qian / SHINE

Yayoi Kusama's pumpkin-themed painting

Fifteen artworks by 10 leading artists, including Zhang Daqian, Yoshitomo Nara and Yayoi Kusama, are on exhibit at the Being Art Museum in Pudong.

They are among 41 artworks and antiques that were sold for 760 million yuan (US$120 million) at the 4th China International Import Expo last year.

What's unique is that the 15 pieces are tax-free as the event introduced tax exemption policies, allowing each participating institution to trade five art and cultural relic pieces with zero tariffs within the expo period.

But as a condition, the pieces must be exhibited to the public in national museums for three years.

Li Qian / SHINE

Zhang Daqian's painting

SHINE

Zhang Daqian's painting

The exhibition includes four Zhang Daqian's paintings, one of which depicts Hongfu, wife of renowned military strategist Li Jing about 1,400 years ago. A painting by Qi Baishi also depicts a legendary woman Hongxian.

Besides traditional Chinese paintings, there are also contemporary works, highlighted by Liu Ye's "Untitled" in which a man stands in profile and points a gun in an empty room.

Others include Yoshitomo Nara's iconic "Big-headed Girl" and Yayoi Kusama's iconic pumpkin painting.

Other big names include Wu Guanzhong, Huang Binhong and Fu Baoshi.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through March 25, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-5pm

Address: 135 Hongfeng Rd

Liu Ye's iconic painting

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
