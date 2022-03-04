News / Metro

A call for better rare disease treatments and insurance coverage

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  09:24 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
Diseases with incidence rates of 0.65 to 1 per 1,000 people are identified as rare diseases, which affect 350 million people around the world and more than 20 million in China.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  09:24 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0

By the end of last year, more than 40 medications used to treat rare diseases were part of the nation's medical insurance system, which is expected to greatly reduce the financial burden for patients and their families, experts said at an insurance coverage for rare diseases seminar in Shanghai.

Experts said it is important to set up a mechanism to ensure patients' easy and affordable access to medications, including multi-sourced funding, a simplified application system, legislation for rare disease treatments and creating a special medical insurance fund for rare disease coverage.

"In addition to health authorities, other governmental departments like civil affairs, the disabled people's federation and finance should provide subsidies and support for rare disease treatments. We should also encourage more individual and private facilities' involvement in rare disease prevention and control," said Dr Xu Hong from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University, who proposed improving treatments for those with rare diseases during Shanghai's two sessions this year.

Diseases with incidence rates of 0.65 to 1 per 1,000 people are identified as rare diseases, more than 7,000 of which have been identified worldwide. About 80 percent are hereditary, affecting 350 million people around the world and more than 20 million in China. About half of those with rare diseases are children. Only 5 percent of these diseases can be treated with drugs, which are very expensive.

Awareness about this issue has increased in recent issues, when the government-based medical insurance system began to enhance coverage. However, more clinical research and favorable policies should be introduced to improve rare disease prevention and control, experts said on the seminar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     