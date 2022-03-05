Unnecessary cultural and tourism activities curbed for virus prevention

Shanghai has tightened up COVID-19 prevention measures by halting unnecessary cultural and tourism activities to restrict the spread of the virus.

Cultural and tourism events with a certain scale that may trigger gatherings will be put under scrutiny, according to a notification released by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism on Friday night.

They will be cancelled if they are not necessary. Some should be moved online or have their scale limited, the notification states.

For activities that need to be hosted, their hosts must make applications first and wait for approval.

The number and scale of cultural and tourism activities in the city triggering gatherings will be strictly controlled.

Authorities will conduct inspections citywide to fix violations.

Tourist attractions and cultural venues across the city have been ordered to strictly implement measures such as reservation, temperature and health QR code checks, real information registration, disinfection and ventilation to eliminate infection hazards.

They should remind tourists to wear masks during tours and keep a certain distance.

Interprovincial group tours and airline + accommodation packages have been suspended in Shanghai.

Relevant tour operations will only resume once there are no medium-risk regions in the city.

Zhaojialou Ancient Town, Pujiang Countryside Park and Qibao Ancient Street, all in Minhang District, have been closed for COVID-19 prevention requirement.