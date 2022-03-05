News / Metro

Unnecessary cultural and tourism activities curbed for virus prevention

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:18 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
Shanghai has tightened up COVID-19 prevention measures by halting unnecessary cultural and tourism activities to restrict the spread of the virus.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:18 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0

Shanghai has tightened up COVID-19 prevention measures by halting unnecessary cultural and tourism activities to curb the spread of the virus.

Cultural and tourism events with a certain scale that may trigger gatherings will be put under scrutiny, according to a notification released by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism on Friday night.

They will be cancelled if they are not necessary. Some should be moved online or have their scale limited, the notification states.

For activities that need to be hosted, their hosts must make applications first and wait for approval.

The number and scale of cultural and tourism activities in the city triggering gatherings will be strictly controlled.

Authorities will conduct inspections citywide to fix violations.

Tourist attractions and cultural venues across the city have been ordered to strictly implement measures such as reservation, temperature and health QR code checks, real information registration, disinfection and ventilation to eliminate infection hazards.

They should remind tourists to wear masks during tours and keep a certain distance.

Interprovincial group tours and airline + accommodation packages have been suspended in Shanghai.

Relevant tour operations will only resume once there are no medium-risk regions in the city.

Zhaojialou Ancient Town, Pujiang Countryside Park and Qibao Ancient Street, all in Minhang District, have been closed for COVID-19 prevention requirement.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
Qibao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     