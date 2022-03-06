COVID-19 in Shanghai: 28 local asymptomatic infections, 25 imported cases

The city reported 28 local asymptomatic cases, 25 imported patients and 10 imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The city reported 28 local asymptomatic cases, 25 imported cases and 10 imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Local asymptomatic cases

The first 12 cases are all close contacts of the patients confirmed on March 3,.



The 13th to 16th cases have links with the patient confirmed on March 4.

The 17th and 18th cases, including a 10-year-old girl, have links with the patient confirmed on March 3.

The 19th and 20th cases have links with the patient confirmed on March 4.

The 21st and 22nd cases are both close contacts of the 20th case.

The 23th to 28th cases are all workers at quarantine site of people arriving from overseas. They were tested positive during a routine test on March 5.

A total of 113 people who have close links with the above 28 people have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 23.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 26.

The fourth to sixth patients are Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The seventh patient is a Chinese living in Australia who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The eighth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 11th and 12th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 28 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 13th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The 14th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The 15th to 19th patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 2 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 20th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The 21st patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 22nd patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 23rd to 25th patient are all Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 174 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Taiwan resident visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on February 13.



The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The third case is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The fourth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The sixth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese respectively traveling in Denmark and studying in Britain. They took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The ninth and 10th cases are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 90 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,126 imported cases, 3,523 have been discharged upon recovery and 603 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 401 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 241 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 168 imported ones, the local health commission said.