COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local cases, 45 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported three local cases, 45 local asymptomatic infections, 32 imported patients and 16 imported asymptomatic cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Local cases

All the three local cases released on Sunday are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient reported on March 5.

They work at the same quarantine site with the patient, and have been placed under observation.

Local asymptomatic cases

The first six cases are all close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 5, and work at the same quarantine site with the case.



The seventh is a man on security check at the Pudong International Airport.

The eighth to 15th cases have links with a patient confirmed on March 2.

The 16th to 19th cases have links with an asymptomatic patient reported on March 5.

The 20th to 32nd cases have links with a patient confirmed on March 3.

The 33rd to 45th cases are close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 4.

All the 45 people have been placed under observation.

Imported patients

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 22.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The third to fifth patients are Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The seventh and eighth patients are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 10th patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 11th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 12th and 13th patients are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 14th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 15th patient, a German working in Hong Kong SAR, and the 16th patient, a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The 17th and 18th patients are both Chinese respectively traveling and visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR. They took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The 19th and 20th patients are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The 21st patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The 22nd patient is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 23rd patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 24th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 25th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 26th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The 27th patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The 28th patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The 29th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 30th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The 31st patient is a Chinese studying in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The 32nd patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 171 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 20.



The second case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The third and fourth cases are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The fifth case is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The sixth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The seventh case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The eighth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The ninth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 10th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 11th and 12th cases are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 13th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 14th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 15th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The 16th patient is a Chinese living in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 191 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 65 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,158 imported cases, 3,588 have been discharged upon recovery and 570 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 404 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 286 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 168 imported ones, the local health commission said.