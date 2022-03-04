'Sister Ma,' criminal police officer, takes pride in her job

Ma Lijun, 50, opened her heart to Shanghai Daily about her long and successful career as a police officer tasked to solve heavy crimes.

Ti Gong

At the age of 50, Ma Lijun is one of eldest and most experienced female criminal police officers in Shanghai.

Having solved over 500 violent crimes such as murder, rape, robbery and kidnapping together with her colleagues in the past 25 years, the police officer from Jinshan District takes pride in her job.

In a recent interview with Shanghai Daily, the jovial interlocutor, dearly addressed as "Sister Ma" by her colleagues, opened her heart about her long and successful career.

Ma attended the police college under the advice from her father, an army retiree, who believed she could get physically stronger through training at the college.

Ma had no idea about police work at that time, but she would go on to understand that excellent police work takes much more than physical preparation.

While forensic technology has seen great progress in the past three decades, suspects are no easier to deal with in interrogations.

"It takes very solid groundwork from crime scenes as well as an analytic and empathetic mind," Ma said. "We're by the law prohibited from inducing the suspects to make confessions."

Ma recalled a case in which a man killed his girlfriend on a construction site in Shanghai,fled and was brought to justice 12 years later.

The murder took place in heavy rain, and very little forensic evidence was available, although the suspect was identified early on during the investigation. What intrigued Ma especially about the case is a bottle of ladies' facial cream in the right pocket of a man's work jacket covering the victim's bleeding head when police arrived on the scene.

What was interesting to Ma was also a piece of cloth seamed to the jacket which was not broken.

"The jacket that covered the hideous scene made us believe that the murderer was in a certain close relation to the victim," Ma said. "We were right about that, but we needed more evidence to prove our supposition."

After 12 years, Ma found herself face to face with the suspect in an interrogation room. The camera was rolling, and Ma knew it was going to be a long talk.

"He confessed at the very beginning, but more importantly we had to make him remember the details from the crime scene after so many years, such as the facial cream," she said.

Ma showed great interest in the suspect's relation with the victim and kept asking him to tell her more, without mentioning any evidence from the scene until it came to the point that he remembered that he bought a bottle of the girl's favorite facial cream for her and put it in the right pocket of the jacket he left on the scene.

The cloth, he said, was seamed to his work jacket by the girl so he wouldn't take other people's jackets by mistake.

"There is a sad story behind every bad crime," Ma sighed. "He told me that he came to Shanghai to get back at the girlfriend he couldn't forget but killed her in a quarrel when she insulted his mother who had passed away."

Ti Gong

Ma recalled another case in which a woman reported to the police that her boyfriend fell into a river and didn't emerge after half an hour. When police arrived on the scene and got the man out of the river, he had already died.

The reported incident took place in a forlorn spot where no surveillance camera was available to show what happened on the scene.

When questioned why she reported the case half an hour after her boyfriend dropped into the river, the woman shrugged her shoulder and said she knew he could swim, but Ma smelled something unusual.

"Some of my colleagues were ready to settle the case as an accident, but I thought I had to talk to the woman again to get to know why she repeatedly stressed that her boyfriend could swim," she said.

Finally, the woman confessed that she pushed the man into the river for fun when the two were dating. She was later indicted for murder through negligence.

"I think she reiterated that her boyfriend could swim out of reluctance to feel guilty about the man's death," Ma said.

In the police force, female police officers like Ma are often engaged to deal with cases where perpetrators or victims are women or minors. They're also effective in arrests.

"People are usually less defensive in front of women, especially women of my age," Ma said.

Ma has a 25-year-old daughter who is also a police officer.

She jogs, studies flower art and makes cakes in her spare time.

Since 2015, all murder cases that have taken place in Shanghai were solved before the end of the year when they were reported, according to the police.

Also, since 2018, all robbery cases that have taken place in Shanghai were solved before the end of the year when they were reported, police said.

Last year, over 96 percent of all burglary cases reported around the city were solved, a record high, according to Shanghai police.