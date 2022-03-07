News / Metro

City making progress in smoking-control campaign

The percentage of smokers over the age of 15 has dropped over the past seven years to 19.4 percent.
Eateries, entertainment and comprehensive business venues are key but difficult places for smoking control, according to Shanghai's health authorities, which will step up education and supervision by enhancing its check and reporting system and improving laws by adding electronic cigarettes to smoking control regulations.

In 2010, Shanghai became the first city in the nation to implement an anti-smoking law, which was amended in 2017.

Shanghai has made great progress in its anti-smoking campaign. The percentage of smokers over the age of 15 has dropped over the past seven years to 19.4 percent, according to the Shanghai Health Enhancement Commission, which is in charge of smoking control in the city.

Smoking is prohibited in all public indoor venues, workplaces and public transportation in the city.

Shanghai has established a comprehensive system for anti-smoking education, reporting, supervision, management and improvements. People can report violations and make complaints through the 12345 hotline, which offers multi-lingual service.

The violation rate of anti-smoking laws in local venues dropped to 12.1 percent, and more than 90 percent of indoor spaces are abiding by the law prohibiting ash trays and cigarette butts.

About 88 percent of local residents are aware of the anti-smoking law, and close to 99 percent express support for smoke-free indoor venues, the commission said.

Last year, authorities checked more than 253,000 venues, imposing fines and punishments to 1,130 of them as well as 974 individuals for violating the smoking control law. Total fines of 2.89 million yuan (US$457,600) were highest in the nation.

Districts like Minhang and Songjiang have imposed maximum penalties on venues with frequent violations, officials said.

The city's anti-smoking law stipulates that venues face fines of 2,000 to 30,000 yuan for failing to fulfil their obligations, such as installing non-smoking signs and prohibiting customers from smoking.

In addition, the city has enhanced education on the dangers of smoking and promoted health services to help smokers quit. Shanghai has created 37 clinics to help people break the habit at local hospitals, and requires medical staff to ask patients if they're smokers during initial consultations.

More positive examples like non-smoking governmental facilities, schools, hospitals and families will be established to lead the smoking control campaign and establish a healthier environment for the public, health authorities said.

