Free medical services for females in remote west mountain areas

A health program providing free medical services for females in west China's remote mountain areas was launched in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day.

Ti Gong

The program will provide free human papillomavirus (HPV) screening and thinprep cytologic test (TCT) services to 1,000 women in Yunnan and Guizhou provinces through this year.

Health classes will also be held for them.

Nearly 50 experts from hospitals such as Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, Xinhua Hospital and Shuguang Hospital will form a volunteer team for the program.

Cervical cancer is one of the three main killers among gynecological diseases and its incidence rate has reached 53 per 10,000 in the world, with a mortality rate nearly 26.6 percent per 10,000.

In China, the figure is 13.2 percent per 10,000 and 3.3 percent per 10,000 respectively.



However, the disease can be easily detected and diagnosed and early checks and timely intervention can effectively prevent the incidence of cervical cancer and help to cure it.

In remote areas, the early detection rate of cervical carcinoma is low due to lack of medical facilities and local women's weak health awareness, experts said.