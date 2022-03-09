News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local cases, 62 local asymptomatic infections

Wang Qingchu
  09:08 UTC+8, 2022-03-09
There were also 26 imported patients and 10 imported asymptomatic cases reported on Tuesday.
The city reported three local COVID-19 cases, 62 local asymptomatic infections, 26 imported patients and 10 imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

3 local cases

The first patient visited a fever clinic after showing symptoms while the rest two tested positive after being centrally quarantined as close contacts of previous cases.

Nineteen people who have connection with them have already been placed under observation.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first to 13th cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 5.

The 14th case is a close contact of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 4.

The 15th case is a close contact of a COVID-19 patient confirmed on March 3.

The 16th to 44th cases are close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 3.

The 45th to 53rd cases close contacts of an asymptomatic case confirmed on March 2.

The 54th to 56th cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 5.

The 57th to 59th cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 7.

The 60th and 61st cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 2.

The 62nd case is a close contact of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 5.

A total of 16 persons who have links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 24.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 27 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fifth patient is a Chinese sailor who arrived in Shanghai on February 28 from Indonesia.

The sixth and seventh patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 1 from Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The ninth to 11th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 2 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 12th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The 13th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The 14th to 19th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 3 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 20th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The 21st and 22nd patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 23rd patient is an American working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 24th patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 25th patient is a Chinese living in New Zealand who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 26th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 166 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The second case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The third to fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The seventh case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The eighth to 10th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 138 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 32 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,220 imported cases, 3,647 have been discharged upon recovery and 573 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 411 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 19 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 402 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 171 imported ones, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
