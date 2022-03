Denis Depoux, global managing director of Roland Berger, said this year it's back to the fundamentals of the low-carbon development objective.

It's not only decarbonization of the existing but also embarking on a low-carbon objective within the GDP growth and within the development of the Chinese economy, he said.