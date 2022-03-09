News / Metro

Danish expat impressed by green car fuel

Jens Eskelund is impressed by the focus on employment and the intention to support the private sector and the SMEs at the ongoing "two sessions."
Jens Eskelund, managing director of Maersk China, is impressed by the focus on employment and the intention to support the SMEs at the ongoing national "two sessions" as the private sector accounts for 80 percent of employment in China and is the most dynamic part the Chinese economy, he said.

He also mentioned that NPC deputy Li Shufu, chairman of Geely Auto Group, came with some interesting ideas in regards to decarbonization and to using green-methanol as a fuel for cars.

Methanol can be produced in China, relying on entirely domestic resources. That's also a way for China to be less dependent on the import of energy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Li Shufu
Geely
