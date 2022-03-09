Shanghai reports 19 new COVID-19 infections, medium-risk area added in Pudong

Shanghai reported 19 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday afternoon, with 281 Changdao Road in the Pudong New Area elevated to a medium-risk area.

Shanghai reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms and 15 local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday afternoon.

Apart from an 8-year-old girl who went to hospital after showing symptoms, all the other cases tested positive after being centrally quarantined as close contacts of previous cases, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, told a press briefing.

281 Changdao Road of Hudong Community Subdistrict in the Pudong New Area has been elevated to a medium-risk area.

It is currently the sixth medium-risk area in Shanghai, following 233 Henan Road N. in downtown Jing'an District; 1200 Caoxi Road N. in downtown Xuhui District; the No. 1 building at 3705 Bao'an Highway in suburban Jiading District; the Yonghui Supermarket outlet on Huting Road N. in suburban Songjiang District; and Putuo District's Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Road.

The new cases, aged between eight and 57 years, have been sent to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for treatment or quarantined medical observation, said Wu. They are residents of Minhang, Jing'an, Hongkou, Xuhui, Songjiang and Jiading districts as well as Pudong, and all are in stable condition.

Since the beginning of the new round of COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai on March 1, the city had screened a total of 3,268 people who had close links with the positive cases as of 5pm on Wednesday. Among them, 3,189 have tested negative and the rest are undergoing examination.

Classroom in the Air

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, many local schools have been quarantined for screening.

Local primary and middle schools have been asked to arrange teachers to open online classes for students under quarantine, according to Yang Zhenfeng, deputy director of the Shanghai Education Commission.

The commission has upgraded the city's "Classroom in the Air" resources to cater to the rising demand. A few local schools under quarantine have launched online education for their students according to COVID-19 prevention orders, Yang said.

Some 11,300 online classes have been released for the "Classroom in the Air," along with another 200 online video classes given by famous teachers, he added.

All city students can get access to the online classes through a dozen of television channels and various online platforms.

Local primary and middle schools have also stepped up COVID-19 prevention measures. All visitors to campuses must be strictly verified and approved as well as have their temperatures, health codes and itinerary codes checked.