COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local cases, 76 local asymptomatic infections

The first three patients tested positive after being centrally quarantined as close contacts of previous cases. The rest one visited a fever clinic after showing symptoms.

The city reported four local COVID-19 cases, 76 local asymptomatic infections, 42 imported patients and 16 imported asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

4 local cases

Forty-nine people who have connection with them have been placed under observation.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first to third cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 5.



The fourth to eighth cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 4.

The ninth to 14th cases are close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 4.

The 15th case tested positive when undergoing routine testing for high-risk groups of people.

The 16th to 47th cases are close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 3.

The 48th to 55th cases are close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 4.

The 56th to 57th cases are close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 4.

The 58th case is a close contact of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 2.

The 59th to 65th cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 7.

The 66th to 76th cases tested positive when being screened as high-risk people.

A total of 54 persons who have links with them have been placed under observation.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 25.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 28 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The eighth and ninth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 2 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th to 15th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 4 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 16th to 20th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 21st patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The 22nd patient is an Italian living in Spain who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The 23rd and 24th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 25th patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The 26th to 31st patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 32nd and 33rd patients are Indian who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 34th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 35th to 38th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 39th patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 40th patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, and the 41st patient, a Brazilian, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on March 7 via Canada.

The 42nd patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 494 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The second case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on March 2 via Denmark.

The fourth to sixth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 4 from Hong Kong SAR.

The seventh case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The eighth case is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on February 23 via Australia.

The ninth to 12th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 13th case is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 14th and 15th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 16th case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 114 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 18 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,262 imported cases, 3,665 have been discharged upon recovery and 597 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 415 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 481 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 175 imported ones, the local health commission said.