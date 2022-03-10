How to deal with your pets during quarantine

City's comprehensive 12345 hotline said no pet is allowed to enter central quarantine sites with their owners.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

As an increasing number of communities are being quarantined for COVID-19 screening in Shanghai, many pet owners are worried about the destiny of their beloved animal companions in cases of central or home quarantines.

There is currently no specific regulation dealing with pet treatment during COVID-19 quarantine in Shanghai.

However, a staffer with Shanghai's comprehensive 12345 hotline said no pet is allowed to enter the city's central quarantine sites with their owner.

In the case of home quarantine, the pets are normally allowed to stay with their masters, but it depends on the circumstances of each case, the staffer added.

"The quarantine staff will make the final decision according to the situation," she said.

If the pet's owner tests positive, the disease control authority will decide what to do with the animal, she added, also "case by case."

Pets can get infected with coronavirus and there were cases of COVID-19 cross infection between human and animals, said Hu Bijie, director of the infectious disease department at Zhongshan Hospital and a member of Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment experts' team.

"Due the high transmissibility of the dominant Omicron variant, it is safer to keep the pets away from the central quarantine sites during the current round of epidemic in Shanghai," Hu said. Pets were once allowed to local centrally quarantine site during a previous epidemic in 2021.

A disease control official in Xuhui District said pets cannot have access to any central quarantine site in the district.

Another disease control staffer at a local subdistrict in Hongkou said pet owners were allowed to ask their family members or friends to pick up and take care of animals before the person is centrally quarantined.

The staff member suggested pet owners inform quarantine staff they have animals to deal with as soon as possible so the authority can make arrangements.

Many pet support groups have surfaced on WeChat in both Chinese and English so local pet owners can find someone to foster their animals in case of COVID-19 quarantine or lockdown.

"Give the key to a neighbor or trusted friend so they can access your home," a blogger said in tips on WeChat. "If you're locked down at home, make sure to stock up on food."