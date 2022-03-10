Wear your mask properly to avoid becoming a COVID contact
19:52 UTC+8, 2022-03-10 0
Proper mask wearing can prevent designation as a secondary close contact.
19:52 UTC+8, 2022-03-10 0
Proper mask wearing can prevent designation as a secondary close contact. If there is a confirmed case in the vicinity, authorities will check to see if others in the area wore masks in the proper manner. Those who don't can be determined to be contacts and isolated or monitored.
Source: SHINE Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports