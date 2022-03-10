Top expert explains asymptomatic cases, tips for expats

Professor Hu Bijie, director of the infectious diseases department at Zhongshan Hospital, explains the reasons behind the asymptomatic COVID-19 cases that have surged recently.

Ti Gong

Shanghai has reported a surging number of new local COVID-19 cases since March 1 and a large majority of them are asymptomatic patients.

Professor Hu Bijie, director of the infectious diseases department at Zhongshan Hospital and a member of Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment experts' team, explains the reasons behind the asymptomatic cases and offers prevention tips for local expatriates.

1. Why are a large proportion of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai asymptomatic?

Hu: Firstly, the characteristics of the dominant Omicron variant, which has weak virulence and is highly contagious, make many of the infected people asymptomatic. The original coronavirus often led to lower respiratory infection with pneumonia. Oxygen machines were needed for some patients.

According to studies, Omicron is normally limited to the upper respiratory tract and will rarely lead to severe or normal pneumonia.

Secondly, the wide range of vaccinations in Shanghai has enhanced public immunity. Once the coronavirus invades, the vaccine gets activated and prevents it from spreading further.

Thirdly, the asymptomatic patients may be at the early incubation period of the infection and could show symptoms later.

2. What is the treatment for asymptomatic cases?

Hu: Asymptomatic cases are being quarantined the same way as other confirmed cases to mainly to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Most of the asymptomatic patients need no treatment since they show no clinical symptoms.

Asymptomatic patients undergo two weeks of medical observation. After that, they will receive two rounds of nucleic acid testing and will be discharged only if both results are negative.

Treatments are given to elderly asymptomatic patients or those with poor immune function to prevent the risk of pneumonia.

Such patients are also given guidance on eating, sleeping and mental relaxation, which are vital to the immune system and their recovery.

3. Can asymptomatic patients suffer a sequel after recovery?

Hu: The coronavirus will have a tiny impact on the body of asymptomatic patients. Some elderly asymptomatic cases or those with low immunity might develop symptoms or pneumonia later, but such symptoms are also reversible.

According to clinical studies, most of the Omicron cases show minor symptoms and suffer little harm to their bodies.

However, such minor or asymptomatic cases make it more difficult to screen and prevent COVID-19. Such patients should strictly obey the rules to avoid infecting others and causing a big outbreak, which will be a drain on medical resources.

4. What steps are required to properly protect ourselves amid the recent pandemic resurgence?

Hu: Wearing a mask properly, keeping social distance and ensuring personal hygiene are the most effective protective measures against COVID-19. People should also frequently ventilate indoor spaces, wash hands and avoid gathering.

People are also encouraged to take full COVID-19 vaccination, which can largely reduce severe symptoms.

5. Any tips for local expats and international travelers?

Hu: Asymptomatic patients from abroad who are under quarantine should first clear their jet lag so that they can eat and sleep well. They should also avoid anxiety and be fully relaxed even after testing positive for COVID-19.

Proper sleep, dining and relaxation are essential to enhance immunity and help recovery, especially for the elderly.

International travelers should first protect themselves on the flight. They should wear a mask properly and disinfect their hands with alcohol disinfectant frequently.

After arriving in the city, they should take full rest and obey local COVID-19 rules. Seniors from overseas can take some sleeping pills to help adjust their internal clock. They are also advised to take the full quota of vaccines.