Pandemic at Xuhui quarantine site under control

Imaginechina

The COVID-19 pandemic related to a central quarantine site in downtown Xuhui District has been gradually brought under control, Shanghai's official social media account said on Thursday.

Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 and asymptomatic cases on March 6, including nine staffers working at the central quarantine site for people from overseas.

Additional positive cases have since been reported among people related to the quarantine site.

Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account, refuted an online claim that the origin of the coronavirus at the quarantine site was Hong Kong following an increasing number of flights between Shanghai and the Chinese special administrative region in recent weeks.

"The number of Hong Kong-Shanghai flights has been largely reduced recently," the account countered.

The pandemic linked to the Xuhui quarantine site has been gradually brought under control with epidemiological investigation, screening and management measures.

Investigations on the origin of the virus as well as on related personnel and management at the site are now under way, Shanghaifabu said.