News / Metro

Pandemic at Xuhui quarantine site under control

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-03-10       0
The COVID-19 pandemic related to a central quarantine site in Xuhui District has been gradually brought under control, Shanghai's official social media account said on Thursday.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-03-10       0
Pandemic at Xuhui quarantine site under control
Imaginechina

The central quarantine site in Xuhui District for people from overseas.

The COVID-19 pandemic related to a central quarantine site in downtown Xuhui District has been gradually brought under control, Shanghai's official social media account said on Thursday.

Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 and asymptomatic cases on March 6, including nine staffers working at the central quarantine site for people from overseas.

Additional positive cases have since been reported among people related to the quarantine site.

Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account, refuted an online claim that the origin of the coronavirus at the quarantine site was Hong Kong following an increasing number of flights between Shanghai and the Chinese special administrative region in recent weeks.

"The number of Hong Kong-Shanghai flights has been largely reduced recently," the account countered.

The pandemic linked to the Xuhui quarantine site has been gradually brought under control with epidemiological investigation, screening and management measures.

Investigations on the origin of the virus as well as on related personnel and management at the site are now under way, Shanghaifabu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     