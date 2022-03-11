COVID-19 in Shanghai: 11 local cases, 64 local asymptomatic infections

All the locally transmitted COVID-19 cases tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported 11 local COVID-19 cases, 64 local asymptomatic infections, 32 imported patients and 10 imported asymptomatic cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

11 local cases

The first five patients are close contacts of previous cases while the rest are close contacts of previous asymptomatic infections. They all tested positive during central quarantine.



Local asymptomatic infections

The first case is a close contact of a confirmed patient.



The second to 15th cases are close contacts of asymptomatic infections.

The 16th and 17th cases are close contacts of case No.15.

The 18th to 20th cases are close contacts of asymptomatic infections.

The 21st case tested positive while screened as high-risk people.

The 22nd and 23rd cases are close contacts of confirmed patients.

The 24th to 62nd cases are close contacts of asymptomatic infections.

The 63rd and 64th cases test positive while screened as high-risk people.

A total of 28 persons who have links with them have been placed under observation.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 25.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The fifth to eighth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 2 from Hong Kong SAR.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 10th patient is a French who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The 11th to 15th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 4 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 16th patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on February 10.

The 17th patient is a Chinese sailor who arrived in the city from Australia on February 19.

The 18th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 19th to 23rd patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 24th and 25th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from the United States.

The 26th and 27th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 28th patient is an Indian living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 29th to 31st patients are South Korean who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

The 32nd patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 168 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first to third cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 2 from Hong Kong SAR.



The fourth to seventh cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The ninth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 10th case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 8.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 63 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 17 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,284 imported cases, 3,682 have been discharged upon recovery and 612 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 426 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 548 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 178 imported ones, the local health commission said.