Nearly 1,000 taxis muster to take quarantined office workers home

Cab company Qiangsheng mobilized 938 cars to drive 2,091 people home after they'd been sequestered in an office building lockdown for two days.

Ti Gong

Nearly 1,000 cabs were mobilized to pick up workers leaving quarantine in a downtown Shanghai office building last night and take them home.

It's usually a real scramble to get a cab in the city's bustling commercial zones around midnight. In upmarket Jing'an Temple area, it often takes overtime workers about an hour to hail a cab.

But last night, it was another story.

The lockdown of Park Place office building was lifted at about 10:19pm. In other words, more than 3,400 people trapped in the building for two days could finally go home.

As they stepped out of the building, each person received a gift of xiangnang, a fragrant sachet filled with herbs as a metaphor to dispelling evil, from Jing'ansi Subdistrict and the Kaikai Group.

Ti Gong

And rows of cabs were lined up outside to pick them up. In about 100 minutes, Shanghai's taxi giant Qiangsheng mobilized 938 cabs to drive 2,091 people home.

"It just took about five minutes for me to take the elevator downstairs and get in a cab. And the xiangnang was really a surprise," said Jane Du who works for a multinational company.

A driver surnamed Zhang said it was his own way to cheer up the city to fight the pandemic. "It's what I can do, and I want to make some contributions," he said.