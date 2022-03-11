News / Metro

Nearly 1,000 taxis muster to take quarantined office workers home

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-11       0
Cab company Qiangsheng mobilized 938 cars to drive 2,091 people home after they'd been sequestered in an office building lockdown for two days.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-11       0
Provided by JAMC. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.
Nearly 1,000 taxis muster to take quarantined office workers home
Ti Gong

Cabs wait to pick up workers finishing quarantine and take them home.

Nearly 1,000 cabs were mobilized to pick up workers leaving quarantine in a downtown Shanghai office building last night and take them home.

It's usually a real scramble to get a cab in the city's bustling commercial zones around midnight. In upmarket Jing'an Temple area, it often takes overtime workers about an hour to hail a cab.

But last night, it was another story.

The lockdown of Park Place office building was lifted at about 10:19pm. In other words, more than 3,400 people trapped in the building for two days could finally go home.

As they stepped out of the building, each person received a gift of xiangnang, a fragrant sachet filled with herbs as a metaphor to dispelling evil, from Jing'ansi Subdistrict and the Kaikai Group.

Nearly 1,000 taxis muster to take quarantined office workers home
Ti Gong

The cab company slogan reads "We drive you home."

And rows of cabs were lined up outside to pick them up. In about 100 minutes, Shanghai's taxi giant Qiangsheng mobilized 938 cabs to drive 2,091 people home.

"It just took about five minutes for me to take the elevator downstairs and get in a cab. And the xiangnang was really a surprise," said Jane Du who works for a multinational company.

A driver surnamed Zhang said it was his own way to cheer up the city to fight the pandemic. "It's what I can do, and I want to make some contributions," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     