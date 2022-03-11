News / Metro

Shanghai schools returning to online classrooms

Yang Meiping
The Shanghai Education Commission announced on Friday that all local elementary and secondary schools will move their teaching online.
The Shanghai Education Commission announced on Friday that all local elementary and secondary schools will move their teaching online due to the latest requirements for coronavirus prevention and control.

All kindergartens and nursery schools will be closed while training organizations and day-care centers will suspend offline operations beginning from Saturday.

The commission said it has worked out online teaching plans for all basic and vocational schools, including class length and the total number of classes for each day for different age groups.

The commission has created online teaching and learning resources over the past two years, which are available on the city's massive intelligent learning platform (https://smile.shec.edu.cn ) as well as a dozen television channels and various online platforms.

The commission said families with difficulties taking care of their children at home can submit applications to schools to send their children to campuses, where they can take online classes and have lunch.

It's the second time Shanghai has mandated a citywide online teaching campaign since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, local students took online classes for two to three months.

Local schools and parents have been busy in recent days dealing with the effects of the latest coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. Some students are quarantined in their homes, so schools have streamlined classes to ensure they are not left behind. Some schools were put under a closed loop for screenings and students slept over on campuses.

Wang Nan, mother of a 7th-grader, told Shanghai Daily that her son's school announced that students would have to stay on campus to receive nucleic testing on Thursday afternoon.

The mother said she received the notice after 4pm, and many parents went to wait outside the school, which served dinner to the students before medical staff arrived after 7pm. They finished the sampling process around 9:30pm, and school administrators said the children had to stay on campus to get tested again.

"I think the school responded very quickly and all the sleeping bags arrived around 10pm," she said. "Parents bought some necessary items, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, and delivered them to the campus. We were told the school opened all the venues to have boys and girls in each class sleep in two separate rooms."

"And the teachers sent a lot of videos to us last night and on Friday so we could see what's going on there. I saw them doing homework in the classroom and watching a movie last night. They had milk, sandwiches and eggs for breakfast and had a nap at noon. Everything looked nice," she added.

Wang said parents had planned to deliver cushions to campus for their children, but the school later announced that kids could go home on Friday after taking the second round of nucleic tests.

"They will go through another 12 days of health observations at home and have online classes," said Wang. "We understand all the measures in place for curbing the spread of the virus. It's for the good of everyone. Hopefully the pandemic will end soon so everything returns to normal."

Source: SHINE
