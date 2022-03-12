News / Metro

A negative nucleic acid test is required to enter Shanghai Disneyland

Shanghai Disneyland, as well as the majority of the park's attractions and shows, will begin operating with limited capacity from Saturday.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People enjoy fireworks while waiting to receive nucleic acid tests at the Shanghai Disney Resort in a temporary lockdown in October 2021.

To ensure safety and prevent the spread of coronavirus, Shanghai Disney Resort is requiring visitors to show a negative nucleic acid test taken within 24 hours before entering the park. The new policy will start from Sunday.

Shanghai Disneyland, as well as the majority of the park's attractions and shows, will begin operating with limited capacity from Saturday. The theater performances will be suspended.

Upon entering Shanghai Disneyland, all visitors are required to present a Chinese ID card or a valid travel document, a green health QR code, a green travel history code, a Shanghai Disneyland reservation QR code, as well as to scan a QR code for contact tracing in case emergency happens.

They will also be required to wear masks properly throughout their stay at the resort, including both indoors and outdoors, except when dining, and to strictly adhere to social distancing requirements.

All cast members at Disneyland are subjected to nucleic acid tests on a regular basis. In addition, the sanitization and disinfection of the resort will be enhanced.

Shanghai Disney Resort, which includes Shanghai Disneyland, two themed hotels, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, is still open for business. Those who wish to change their visit plans should contact their original purchase channel, or the Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center at 400-180-0000 (Chinese mainland) or +86-21-3158-0000 (Other countries/regions).

