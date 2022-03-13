Shanghai asks residents to stay put in latest move to curb COVID

Shanghai government is asking its residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary, the city's information office announced on Saturday evening.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai government is asking its residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary, the city's information office announced on Saturday evening, citing the local pandemic prevention and control office.

Starting from Saturday, those leaving or entering the city must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours, according to a statement released by Shanghai Fabu, the information office's official WeChat account.

This requirement will last until otherwise notified.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal will suspend operation from Sunday, and the resumption date will be announced at a later time. Passengers are entitled to full refunds on tickets for travel on Sunday or after. Those wanting refunds can contact online platforms for tickets purchased online – refunds for which will be issued within 7 to 15 working days – or go directly to the entry of the terminal for a refund.