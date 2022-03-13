News / Metro

Shanghai asks residents to stay put in latest move to curb COVID

SHINE
  00:08 UTC+8, 2022-03-13       0
Shanghai government is asking its residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary, the city's information office announced on Saturday evening.
SHINE
  00:08 UTC+8, 2022-03-13       0
Shanghai asks residents to stay put in latest move to curb COVID
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents wait in line for nucleic acid tests at Changzheng Hospital on Saturday.

Shanghai government is asking its residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary, the city's information office announced on Saturday evening, citing the local pandemic prevention and control office.

Starting from Saturday, those leaving or entering the city must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours, according to a statement released by Shanghai Fabu, the information office's official WeChat account.

This requirement will last until otherwise notified.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal will suspend operation from Sunday, and the resumption date will be announced at a later time. Passengers are entitled to full refunds on tickets for travel on Sunday or after. Those wanting refunds can contact online platforms for tickets purchased online – refunds for which will be issued within 7 to 15 working days – or go directly to the entry of the terminal for a refund.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     