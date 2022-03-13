News / Metro

Floral farewell for workers leaving quarantine

Tulips bathed in golden hues helped farewell workers leaving quarantine at a downtown Shanghai commercial complex.
Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

The two-day lockdown of the southern zone of the Jing'an Kerry Center finished yesterday afternoon, when more than 700 in the building could finally go home.

The two-day lockdown of the southern zone of the Jing'an Kerry Center finished yesterday afternoon, when more than 700 in the building could finally go home.

Floral farewell for workers leaving quarantine
Ti Gong

Workers return home with a floral gift after their quarantine ends.

Floral farewell for workers leaving quarantine
Ti Gong

On the way home.

As they stepped out of the building, each received a floral gift. And Jing'an Shangri-La made breakfast to them.

During quarantine, free sleeping bags, shampoo, food as well as a haircut service were offered.

Floral farewell for workers leaving quarantine
Ti Gong

Medical staff say goodbye.

Floral farewell for workers leaving quarantine
Ti Gong

Staff salute the workers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Kerry
Follow Us

