Floral farewell for workers leaving quarantine

Tulips bathed in golden hues helped farewell workers leaving quarantine at a downtown Shanghai commercial complex.

The two-day lockdown of the southern zone of the Jing'an Kerry Center finished yesterday afternoon, when more than 700 in the building could finally go home.

As they stepped out of the building, each received a floral gift. And Jing'an Shangri-La made breakfast to them.

During quarantine, free sleeping bags, shampoo, food as well as a haircut service were offered.

