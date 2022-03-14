News / Metro

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital apologizes for COVID altercation

  03:30 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
Clips of physical altercation after positive tests at the hospital's Xuhui branch emergency department that went viral online spark a public response from hospital authorities.
Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has apologized for a row involving its medical staff.

Video clips showing emergency department staff at the hospital's Xuhui branch in a physical altercation over concerns of coronavirus infections had gone viral online.

The hospital confirmed the videos in a statement on WeChat at 12:19am today.

"We are so sorry for this. The hospital is now investigating," it said.

According to the hospital, a patient from out of town tested positive for COVID-19 and then more cases were found.

Shanghai Health Commission has sent experts to the hospital to ensure a smooth and orderly prevention and control of the situation.

The hospital's Xuhui branch on Yishan Road was shut on March 6. The Lingang branch in Pudong was closed later.

Shanghai reported 61 new COVID-19 infections – six locally transmitted cases and 55 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday afternoon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
Pudong
Wechat
