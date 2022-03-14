News / Metro

Man found guilty of selling bogus nucleic acid test reports

A man who forged digital negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test reports and sold them online was recently sentenced to a 22-month prison sentence and fined 20,000 yuan.
A man who forged digital negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test reports and sold them online was recently sentenced to a 22-month prison sentence and fined 20,000 yuan (US$3,148), the Qingpu District's prosecutors announced on Monday.

The man surnamed Liu was also ordered to return all his illegal profits – a total of 40,000 yuan.

The prosecutors said no one who purchased the negative test reports has tested positive for COVID-19.

During the investigation, prosecutors also discovered that Liu forged official seals of large public hospitals, including Shanghai's Renji Hospital, to make fraudulent medical examination reports that he sold online prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Liu pleaded not guilty due to mental illness, which the court determined was a fabrication.

Ti Gong

Seals that Liu forged to make fake medical reports, including negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test reports.

