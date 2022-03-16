News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local cases, 197 local asymptomatic infections

Wang Qingchu
  10:29 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0
Among local infections, four confirmed patients and 135 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.
The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 197 local asymptomatic infections, 10 imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, four confirmed patients and 135 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

5 local cases

Patients No. 1, 2, 3 and 5 tested positive during quarantine while No. 4 was confirmed when being screened as high-risk people.

A total of three people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 66 infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 67th to 101st cases tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

The 102nd to 170th infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 171st to 197th infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 153 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient, a Chinese, and the second patient, a South Korean, took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 11.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 12 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The seventh patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The eighth and ninth patients are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 10th patient is a Chinese living in Malaysia who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 151 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 33 confirmed patients and 13 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,367 imported cases, 3,809 have been discharged upon recovery and 558 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 487 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 1118 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 157 imported ones, the local health commission said.

Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
Special Reports
