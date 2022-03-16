Terminally ill infant gives gift of life through organ donation

The family of a terminally ill infant donated her two kidneys, so her life could be lived through other persons.

Ti Gong

The family of a terminally ill infant donated her two kidneys, so her life could be lived through other persons.

The baby girl, who was born on February 10 in Songjiang District, was sent to a district hospital three weeks later after suffering symptoms like fever, seizure and drowsiness.



She was transferred to the Children's Hospital of Fudan University the next day, where doctors diagnosed her with suppurative meningocephalitis, pneumorrhagia and septic shock.

The girl responded poorly to treatment. She couldn't breathe on her own and had brain edema. Doctors told her family there was no hope for survival, and treatments ceased on March 10.

After doctors inquired about organ donations, her parents agreed to donate her two kidneys.

The children's hospital was part of the first group of hospitals to be approved for organ donations, 29 of which it has carried out.