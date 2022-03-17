Order an at-home nucleic acid test kit and avoid long lines
At-home COVID-19 testing kits are available for order on delivery apps. Get one and avoid standing in lengthy lines to get tested. Be sure to follow the instructions carefully to receive an accurate test result.
Source: SHINE Editor: Han Jing
