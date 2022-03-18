News / Metro

Yao Ming reaches out to alma mater under lockdown

The former NBA star sent a video to his alma mater, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, to encourage its faculty and students under closed-loop management.
Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Yao Ming, president of the Chinese Basketball Association and a former NBA star, sent a video to his alma mater, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, to encourage its faculty and students under closed-loop management.

The university's Minhang Campus is under lockdown in the wake of several students testing positive for COVID-19. All have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment while the rest of the students quarantine on campus.

Many touching stories have spread online, including professors entering the closed loop to deliver meals to students.

Yao said he was touched by how faculty and students were braving the challenges and staying united.

"Although the winter of the pandemic is not over yet, we firmly believe that all good things will come as expected," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing you on the basketball court in the spring!"

