COVID-19 in Shanghai: 17 local cases, 492 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Ke Jiayun
  10:41 UTC+8, 2022-03-20       0
The city reported 17 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 492 local asymptomatic infections, five imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Saturday.
The city reported 17 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 492 local asymptomatic infections, five imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Of all the local infections, six confirmed patients used to be asymptomatic, nine confirmed patients and 232 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

17 local cases

The first nine patients were tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 10th and 11th patients were tested positive when screened as high-risk people.

The rest six patients used to be local asymptomatic cases which were reported previously.

A total of 16 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 233 infections were tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 234th to 492nd infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 685 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Norwegian living in Norway who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 11.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 17 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 65 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

Both have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while their close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 68 asymptomatic infections were discharged, including 44 local asymptomatic patients.

So far, of all the 4,409 imported cases, 4,033 have been discharged upon recovery and 376 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 577 local cases, 395 have been discharged upon recovery and 175 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 2,198 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 99 imported ones, the local health commission said.

Chen Jie / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Pudong
Follow Us

