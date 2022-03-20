Operation temporarily suspended at Shanghai Disney Resort

Date of resumption hasn't been decided yet and will be announced as soon as it's confirmed.

Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, is temporarily closed from today due to pandemic prevention and control requirements.

Guests with tickets to Shanghai Disneyland on and/or from today may choose to visit the park on any other day after its reopening within the next six months from the valid date of the ticket.

The tickets can be redeemed at the park entrance turnstiles with the original ID card or travel documents that were used to purchase tickets on the day of their next visit. Reservation is not required.

For guests with two-day tickets, proceed to the Guest Services windows outside the turnstiles of Shanghai Disneyland's Main Entrance.

Those who can't visit the park in the following six months can obtain a refund through original ticket purchase channels.

The two resort hotels operate normally at this stage. But guests who have booked resort hotels for tonight and/or onward can contact the original purchase channel if they wish to change their plans.

Besides, the valid period of a Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass which is still valid on and after today has been extended for 10 days. The validity of Annual Pass Benefits has been extended accordingly.

But the resort may further adjust the Annual Pass validity extension plan as needed and will timely negotiate with the pass holders.

For more details, contact the Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center at 400-180-0000 (Chinese mainland) or +86-21-31580000 (other countries/regions). If the waiting time of the hotline is too long, you can send an e-mail to shdr.yuding@disney.com.