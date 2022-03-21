﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's COVID-19 fight 'positive' with classified screening

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:45 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
Over 30 million nucleic acid tests were conducted between Wednesday and Sunday, at both key subdistricts and towns, which have a higher risk of infection, and low-risk areas.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:45 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
Shanghai's COVID-19 fight 'positive' with classified screening
Imaginechina

Residents line up to receive nucleic acid testing beside the historic Longhua Pagoda in Xuhui District.

Shanghai will continue "grid screening" on COVID-19 with classified areas, while recruiting more volunteers, including interpreters, among residents to assist in the campaign.

The number of new confirmed local COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic patients reported in Shanghai has been hitting daily records every day since the massive screening was launched on March 16. On Sunday, it reported 24 locally transmitted cases and 734 local asymptomatic infections.

The city has opened more makeshift central quarantine and treatment sites to treat the new cases, Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission, told a press briefing on Monday.

He called the "grid screening" the foundation to achieve the "dynamic zero-COVID" target at the community level in Shanghai.

Over 30 million nucleic acid tests were conducted between Wednesday and Sunday, at both key subdistricts and towns, which have a higher risk of infection, and low-risk areas.

More positive cases were detected in the key areas, where some "regional gathering" of cases were spotted, Wu revealed. All the positive cases have been put under quarantine or medical observation.

Shanghai's COVID-19 fight 'positive' with classified screening
Imaginechina

A medic collects nucleic acid samples at an elderly resident's home.

Smaller encirclements

"We've analyzed the infection time, area and social relationship of the new cases, along with their characteristics, for follow-up screening," Wu noted.

A new round of screening will be made step by step from key subdistricts and towns to neighborhoods and residential buildings.

"The encirclements will be gradually narrowed to reduce the impact on people's life," he added.

For subdistricts and towns reporting positive cases, an epidemiological investigation will be launched to find out close and secondary contacts. The related neighborhoods will be quarantined and further screened.

If more positive cases appear, the residential buildings they live in will be kept quarantined, while other buildings in the neighborhood will have the lockdown lifted, Wu explained.

Dr Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital, insisted that Shanghai has achieved "staged progress" during the fight against the pandemic.

"The general trend is developing in a positive direction," Ning told the press briefing.

Shanghai's COVID-19 fight 'positive' with classified screening
Imaginechina

The area around the iconic Normandie Apartments in Xuhui District is all but deserted.

Shanghai residents are encouraged to take part in volunteer services, mainly to support the massive screening, according to the city's spiritual civilization office, which is in charge of volunteer recruitment.

"Foreign-language interpretation is in demand to serve the city's large number of expatriates, along with other volunteer services," said Zheng Yinghao, deputy director of the office.

They include screening registration, temperature and health code check, guidance, nucleic acid testing, logistics, psychological counseling, promotion of pandemic knowledge and clarification of rumors.

Residents can register on the "Shanghai Volunteer" website (www.volunteer.sh.cn) or WeChat app to become a volunteer and apply for various anti-pandemic volunteer projects. They can also apply offline at the volunteer service station of each neighborhood committee or village.

As of Sunday, Shanghai had recruited 46,900 volunteers for its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 resurgence. They've collectively served some 522,000 hours, or over 11 hours per person, across the city.

"Some community volunteers had to work continuously for nine hours without eating," Zheng said.

There are still shortages at some posts, especially for professional services such as nucleic acid testing and sample collection, he revealed.

A free safety insurance with up to 500,000 yuan (US$78,600) in compensation will be offered to every anti-COVID volunteer. They will also receive a volunteer certificate for their contribution to Shanghai's pandemic prevention and control campaign.

Shanghai's COVID-19 fight 'positive' with classified screening
Imaginechina

Few pedestrians or vehicles are seen at the Xujiahui commercial hub.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     