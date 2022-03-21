﻿
News / Metro

Experts talk up oral health, focus on kids, elderly

Oral health is closely related to overall health and is linked to many chronic diseases, seriously impacting public health and life quality, according to experts.
Nearly half of local children aged 3 years have decayed teeth while more than 90 percent of the elderly have periodontal problem, but few go to hospital for diagnosis and treatment, local medical experts said on Sunday, World Oral Health Day.

Oral health is closely related to overall health and is linked to many chronic diseases, seriously impacting public health and life quality, according to Liu Yuehua, president of Shanghai Stomatology Hospital.

To improve local people's oral health, an oral service project targeting children and the elderly, led by the hospital, has been included in the city's new three-year plan.

"The project is the first of its kind in the nation to offer community-based service, which specially targets children and the elderly, both vulnerable groups," he revealed.

"We carry out oral checks, risk screening, disease prevention and follow-up visits to offer a comprehensive service, in addition to online and offline guidance to improve public awareness as well as oral health."

So far, the project has served nearly 10,000 people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
