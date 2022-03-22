﻿
News / Metro

Locked-down foreign patients grateful for online medical service

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:20 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0
Medical facilities are using Internet service to provide health instructions, prescription medicine and online psychological guidance to foreigners quarantined at home or hotels.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:20 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0

International and private medical facilities are playing an important role amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai by offering service to foreigners, who are quarantined or locked down at home or hotels.

Medical facilities are using Internet service to provide health instructions, prescription medicine and online psychological guidance.

Officials from SinoUnited Health, a private medical facility, said it has served more than 1,000 foreign patients through its virtual clinic, which mainly provides chronic disease guidance and medicine prescription, drug delivery and consultation.

Dr Yan Siyu recalled a regular patient with hypertension who expressed his anxiety after his community was locked down during the recent grid screening.

He was worried about his health if he ran out of medicine, Yan noted.

"He reserved an online service with me. After checking his previous medical record and talking with him online, I prescribed some medicine. I also arranged drug delivery for the patient, who expressed gratitude," Yan said.

Dr Zhang Hongxia, a psychiatrist at SinoUnited Health, said that seeing a doctor's face on video during online consultation is also a kind of relief and support for patients, who are quarantined. It is also helps to stabilize their mood and health condition.

Locked-down foreign patients grateful for online medical service
Ti Gong

A foreigner talks to his doctor through Internet medical service.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     