City connecting all local rivers by 2026

Shanghai is working to develop a multifunctional river system that connects every river in the area, the local water authorities unveiled on Tuesday.
Shanghai is working to develop a multifunctional river system that connects every river in the area, local water authorities unveiled on Tuesday.

There are 226 main riverways with a total length of 3,687 kilometers in the city, taking the responsibility of preventing flood and improving local environment.

By the end of this year, some 28 ruptured spots of in the river system will be dredged and 60-kilometer-long rivers will be carefully renovated and regulated.

The project is part of the city's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for water system development, which the city hopes to complete by the end of 2025.

Oversight of the river system will also focus on constructing supporting riverside facilities.

Ti Gong

The Zhaojiagou east pump and sluice project in the Pudong New Area

Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the Xintanggang river regulation in Fengxian District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
