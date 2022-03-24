﻿
COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 confirmed cases, 979 local asymptomatic infections

Of the local infections, all confirmed patients and 878 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.
The city reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 979 local asymptomatic infections, 10 imported patients and three imported asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, four confirmed patients and 878 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

4 local cases

All the four patients tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 878 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 101 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 287 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 10.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The eighth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on March 17.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 18.

The 10th patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on March 19.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The second case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived in Shanghai on March 5.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 81 patients and 230 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,454 imported cases, 4,279 have been discharged upon recovery and 175 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 640 local cases, 437 have been discharged upon recovery and 196 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 5,217 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 5,170 local ones, the health commission said.

﻿
﻿
