﻿
News / Metro

Hospital lends helping hand to quarantined seniors

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-24       0
Medical staff from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital are working as volunteers to get prescriptions for and deliver medicine to elderly residents quarantined in communities.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-24       0

Medical staff from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital are working as volunteers to get prescriptions for and deliver medicine to elderly residents quarantined in communities, the majority of which are for chronic disease treatment.

After learning that many elderly people are running out of medications during quarantine and unfamiliar with how to use Internet hospital services, Ren'ai organized a five-member team to collect information from quarantined seniors in Xuhui District and facilitate their prescriptions.

A quarantined elderly woman surnamed Dai said she was very worried because her hypertension medication was running low, so she asked nearby volunteers for help.

"After receiving her request, we immediately set up a volunteer team. Community officials will record residents' medication needs and contact us," said Liu Musen, leader of Ren'ai's volunteer team. "We collect their medical books and insurance cards from community officials and go to the hospital to get their medications. Moreover, we provide each resident with a detailed invoice to avoid mistakes."

The team is assisting about 200 people every day.

"We're glad we can help these elderly people during this challenging period," Liu said.

Hospital lends helping hand to quarantined seniors
Ti Gong

After learning that many elderly people are running out of medications during quarantine and unfamiliar with how to use Internet hospital services, Ren'ai organized a five-member team to collect information from quarantined seniors in Xuhui District and facilitate their prescriptions.

Hospital lends helping hand to quarantined seniors

The volunteer team is assisting about 200 people every day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     