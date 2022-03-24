Hospital lends helping hand to quarantined seniors

Medical staff from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital are working as volunteers to get prescriptions for and deliver medicine to elderly residents quarantined in communities.

Medical staff from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital are working as volunteers to get prescriptions for and deliver medicine to elderly residents quarantined in communities, the majority of which are for chronic disease treatment.

After learning that many elderly people are running out of medications during quarantine and unfamiliar with how to use Internet hospital services, Ren'ai organized a five-member team to collect information from quarantined seniors in Xuhui District and facilitate their prescriptions.

A quarantined elderly woman surnamed Dai said she was very worried because her hypertension medication was running low, so she asked nearby volunteers for help.

"After receiving her request, we immediately set up a volunteer team. Community officials will record residents' medication needs and contact us," said Liu Musen, leader of Ren'ai's volunteer team. "We collect their medical books and insurance cards from community officials and go to the hospital to get their medications. Moreover, we provide each resident with a detailed invoice to avoid mistakes."

The team is assisting about 200 people every day.

"We're glad we can help these elderly people during this challenging period," Liu said.