﻿
News / Metro

Medical insurance to cover individual COVID testing

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-03-24       0
The services will be available at designated public medical institutions and selected retail pharmacies around the city.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-03-24       0

People can now pay for antigen testing services and antigen testing reagents at public medical institutions with their medical insurance accounts, the Shanghai Healthcare Security Administration said.

According to a notification released by the administration, each antigen testing service will cost 5 yuan (US$0.80) at designated medical institutions.

The price covers services from sampling to report-sending, but not the cost of the testing reagents.

Citizens can also buy antigen testing reagents at designated retail pharmacies in Shanghai with their medical insurance card now.

These are happening as the National Healthcare Security Administration issued a circular on Monday, which announced plans to bring COVID-19 antigen tests and antigen testing reagents into its public medical insurance scheme as an interim measure against the pandemic.

It asked provincial authorities to incorporate antigen testing reagents and corresponding tests into the service catalogue of their basic medical insurance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     