Heavy rains set to lash Shanghai on Friday

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:24 UTC+8, 2022-03-24
Heavy rain is forecast to hit Shanghai on Friday, along with thunder and gale-force wind, the city's meteorological bureau said on Thursday.

The rain will start from the early hours of Friday. And the maximum precipitation within an hour is expected to reach 20 to 30 millimeters, with the cumulative precipitation forecast to top about 60 to 80 millimeters in some areas.

The rainy weather will end at around midnight on Friday.

The city's emergency management bureau has reminded local departments to keep a close eye on facilities such as roads, residential complexes and railways to ensure safety.

Temperatures over the next three days will fluctuate between 10 and 17 degrees Celsius, according to the bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
