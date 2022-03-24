News / Metro

Healthy baby born to confirmed COVID-19 patient

Shanghai welcomed a healthy newborn baby recently, whose mother was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient and was being treated at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in suburban Jinshan District.

The nucleic acid test result of the baby was negative, according the center.

The center is the designated hospital for local COVID-19 cases. It has helped several pregnant patients deliver their babies, gaining full experience since the beginning of the original COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Both the mother and baby are in stable condition now, the hospital said on Thursday.

The mother's delivery was under the supervision and help of a professional medical team, including obstetricians, midwives, neonatologists and neonatal nurses.

The center has also prepared well-rounded plans, measures and an ideal environment for pregnant patients, such as special meals and psychological counseling, aimed at providing a safe place for those nearing their due date when undergoing quarantine and treatment.

The pregnant patients are assigned to a separate ward as soon as they go through the admission procedures.

After delivery, mothers return to the isolated ward to continue with their treatment while the newborns are transferred to the neonatal care room.

Mothers can see their babies through video call during the treatment period.

Ti Gong

Yu Lan, a neonatal nurse, takes care of a newborn baby at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in Jinshan District, the designated hospital for local COVID-19 patients.

Ti Gong
