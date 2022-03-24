News / Metro

City's main exit-entry center to suspend service from Friday

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  00:08 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
Exit-entry services won't be available at the Minsheng Road center from Friday on requirements for pandemic control.
The exit-entry document application center on Minsheng Road will suspend its service from Friday, Shanghai police said.

The decision was made on requirements for pandemic control, according to the police.

The public will be informed when the center is to open again.

Service seekers are advised to delay their trips to the city's exit-entry application centers if it's not urgent.

Those with urgent needs can call 12367, the service hotline of the exit-entry administrators, for more information.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
