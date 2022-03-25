News / Metro

Health code to turn yellow for people with no recent PCR test record

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  00:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
From 6pm on Friday, residents in Shanghai who have no PCR test record since March 16 will see their health code turn yellow, government said on Thursday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  00:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
Health code to turn yellow for people with no recent PCR test record
SHINE

From 6pm on Friday, residents in Shanghai who have no PCR test record since March 16 will see their health code turn yellow, local government said on Thursday.

People with the yellow health code will be restricted from entering many sites and using a number of services.

Across-the-board PCR tests for COVID-19 infections were carried out in the city from March 16, but some residents didn't take them for various reasons, the government said.

Those who have no test record are urged to take the test as soon as possible.

Those who fail to do so before 6pm on Friday will be marked with a yellow health code, and the code will turn green after 24 hours once they take their tests, according to the government.

People who eventually have questions about the new code rule can call the city service hotline 12345 or file complaints in Suishenban.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     