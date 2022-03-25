Turkish expat impressed by Shanghai's anti-COVID fight

Tarik Temucin, multi-property general manager for the Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, has been living in the city for almost six years.

The Turkish expat who went through the 48-hour "grid screening" last week found it challenging to use local apps to register for nucleic acid test, so he had to seek help from the community volunteers, who he said have been extremely helpful.

Temucin said the 48-hour lockdown gave him an opportunity to spend some valuable time with his family.

"Shanghai community, be strong!" Temucin added.