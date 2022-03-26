News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 38 confirmed cases, 2,231 local asymptomatic infections

  08:37 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
The city reported 38 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 2,231 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, five confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Three confirmed patients and 1,773 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

38 local cases

The first three patients tested positive during central quarantine. Thirty tested positive in the screening of high-risk people. The rest five are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 67 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 1,773 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 558 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 736 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Denmark who arrived at the local airport on March 16.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese sailor who arrived in Shanghai from Indonesia on March 20.

The fifth patient is a Brazilian who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

The sixth to eighth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from the United States.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 23.

The 12th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 111 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The second case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 21 patients and 110 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,475 imported cases, 4,324 have been discharged upon recovery and 151 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 707 local cases, 476 have been discharged upon recovery and 224 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 8,711 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 8,674 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Follow Us

