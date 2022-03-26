Most Shanghai residents to undergo rapid antigen self-tests over weekend

News / Metro

Most residents will need to undergo rapid COVID-19 antigen self-tests at home this weekend as Shanghai has launched another round of screening to curb the spread of the virus.
A self-test kit received by a Shanghai Daily reporter today.

Most residents will need to undergo rapid COVID-19 antigen self-tests at home this weekend as Shanghai has launched another round of screening to curb the spread of the virus.

People living in non-key areas will need to use self-testing kits to test themselves for COVID-19 once from today to 6pm on Monday. If the antigen test results are positive, they will be given nucleic acid tests to confirm the results.

If the results are negative, the test kits can be thrown away as normal garbage. If they are positive, they need to be given to medical professionals and treated as medical waste.

Those in key areas will be put under lockdown and receive nucleic acid tests, according to announcements published by districts.

All 16 districts have made the announcements on their WeChat accounts.

You can check out this video to find out how to use the self-test kits.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
