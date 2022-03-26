News / Metro

Authorities act to ensure fair prices during lockdowns

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:38 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
Businesses found with pricing irregularities will face a fine of up to 3 million yuan (US$471,300) or have their business licenses revoked in serious cases.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:38 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
Authorities act to ensure fair prices during lockdowns
Ti Gong

Market regulators inspect for pricing violations.

Authorities act to ensure fair prices during lockdowns
Ti Gong

Prices are checked.

Businesses found with pricing irregularities will face a fine of up to 3 million yuan (US$471,300) or have their business licenses revoked in serious cases, according to a guideline released on Friday night targeting price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The notice issued by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation aims to regulate the market and guarantee stable prices of commodities related to people's livelihood such as vegetables, milk and meat and epidemic preventive items like masks and disinfectants.

Inspections have been beefed up at supermarkets, pharmacies, agriculture markets, and wholesale markets near lockdown areas and e-commerce platforms to crack down on pricing violations.

As of March 24, seven cases involving violations of pricing regulations have been uncovered in the city and are under investigation.

Among the cases, market regulators are investigating Japanese department store Takashimaya's Shanghai outlet in Changning District for selling a Chinese cabbage at 77.9 yuan.

Authorities act to ensure fair prices during lockdowns

Takashimaya's Shanghai outlet in Changning District sells a Chinese cabbage at 77.9 yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     