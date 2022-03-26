Two hundred-day countdown to 46th WorldSkills Competition

The city's expats are looking forward to the 46th WorldSkills Competition.

It's only 200 days left before the event, featuring competitors from all over the world, kicks off.

The expats from countries such as the UK, Japan, India, Germany and Laos come from all walks of life, including a landscape architect, bar and restaurant owners, musicians, a barista and a future railway engineer.

They said they are looking forward to seeing all the participants in Shanghai and wish them success in the competition.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition, or WorldSkills Shanghai 2022, will take place in Shanghai on October 12-17. It will be the first time for the Chinese mainland to host the event that is the largest in the world and believed to reflect the most advanced development of skills.

A series of activities will be held during the competition, including the WorldSkills Conference and WorldSkills Expo.

The WorldSkills Museum, the first of its kind in the world, will officially open to the public as a permanent legacy of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 to tell the unique story of WorldSkills International and the efforts it has made with its members to change the lives of people and societies around the world.